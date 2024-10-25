Are rumors of rift between Allu Arjun and the Konidela family TRUE? Pushpa 2 producers REACT

Tensions have been rising among Mega family fans since the 2024 Andhra Pradesh elections. Allu Arjun visited Nandyal to support YSR Congress Party MLA Silpa Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy, while his uncle Pawan Kalyan contested the assembly election as an opposition candidate. After winning the elections, the actor-turned-politician became the deputy Chief Minister of AP.

As Allu Arjun was seen supporting the YSRC party MLA, rumors of his rift with the Mega family started to surface online. However, during a recent press conference in Hyderabad, Pushpa 2: The Rule producers Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar clarified the ongoing rumors.

When questioned about whether the rumored family rift could impact box office performance, Naveen acknowledged that there were minor incidents during the elections. He said, "There might have been small incidents during the elections, but politics apart, I’m sure all their fans will want to watch the film. They’re (the family) all fine with each other."

Ravi promptly clarified that there was no rift between Arjun and the rest of the family, explaining that the actor did not take any sides during the elections and was in Nandyal solely to support a friend.

Naveen added, "We met the Deputy CM during Kalki 2898 AD’s release, and he was very supportive. I’m sure we’ll have full cooperation from him now, too."

For the uninformed, Allu Arjun had earlier released a statement on his Nandyal visit. "Firstly, I want to clarify that I'm not affiliated with any political party. I remain neutral and support my people, regardless of their political affiliations. This includes my uncle Pawan Kalyan, whom I'll always stand by, along with my friend Ravi and my father-in-law, Mr. Reddy," read the Pushpa actor's statement.

According to a Hindustan Times report, a case was filed against Allu Arjun for breaching the election code of conduct by participating in a large public gathering. It was reported that the MLA had invited the actor without obtaining the necessary permissions. Recently, Arjun submitted a petition to the Andhra Pradesh High Court requesting the dismissal of the case against him.

