Pushpa The Rule Pre-Release Business: Allu Arjun, Sukumar and Mythri Movie Makers STRIKE GOLD; Sequel to crime-actioner secures HISTORIC 825 crore pre-biz

Pushpa: The Rule directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil among others is one of the most hyped movies of all time. The movie is a sequel to the runaway super-hit Pushpa: The Rise, which grossed Rs 393.50 crore worldwide back in 2021, with prominent competing releases like Spider-Man: No Way Home and 83. The most striking thing about Pushpa: The Rise was its breakout performance in Hindi. The crime-actioner didn't just do well theatrically but it became a pop-culture phenomenon too, that binded the world at large.

Things for Pushpa: The Rule are heating up, with just over 40 days left for its theatrical release. The songs and other promotional contents of the film have started to be put out and soon, there'll be a teaser and trailer releasing too, to take the hype of the film to another level. The film is being discussed for it's record-breaking pre-release business figures and now Pinkvilla has an exclusive insight on the same.

Pushpa: The Rule Secures A Historic Pre-Biz Of Rs 825 Crore, Excluding Nizam

According to our close sources, Pushpa: The Rule's pre-release business is a historic Rs 825 crore, excluding Nizam, where the makers have opted for a self-release.

The Andhra Pradesh rights of the movie have been sold for Rs 110 crore, on an advance commission basis. The North India rights are sold to AA films for Rs 150 crore on an advance commission basis as well. The rest of the South India rights are sold at Rs 65 crore, also on an advance commission basis. The non-theatrical rights like digital rights, satellite rights, music rights and others have been sold for an astronomical Rs 400 crore. Of the Rs 400 crore, Rs 275 crore is for the digital rights, Rs 85 is for Satellite rights and Rs 50 crore is for music and other ancillary rights.

While the pre-biz is at Rs 825 crore, it can be valued at Rs 900 crore or so if we take an estimate for Nizam.

Allu Arjun, Sukumar and Mythri Movie Makers Are Sitting On A Goldmine

The cost of production of Pushpa: The Rule is at best Rs 150 crore. Allu Arjun, Sukumar and Mythri Movie Makers are sitting on a goldmine. Around Rs 700 crore excluding overflows will be divided between the actor, the director and the producers. Since it is an advance commission deal across India, they will be liable to pay back in case the movie's business doesn't live up to the pre-release expectations.

Here is a summary of the pre-release theatrical business of Pushpa: The Rule

Theatrical Andhra Pradesh Rs 110 crore Nizam Self Release South India Rs 65 crore North India Rs 150 crore Overseas Rs 100 crore Total Rs 425 crore excluding Nizam Non Theatrical Digital rights Rs 275 crore Satellite rights Rs 85 crore Music and ancillary rights Rs 50 crore Total Rs 400 crore Grand Total Rs 825 crore excluding Nizam

