Is Allu Arjun’s Pushpa franchise set to have a 3rd part? Here’s what the producer has to say

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to make its arrival in theaters soon, as the makers recently preponed the film’s release to December 5, 2024. Now, at the same event for the movie, the film’s producer has revealed chances of a 3rd installment.

During a conversation session at the event, the producer was asked about the possibility of a sequel happening, to which he confirmed that Pushpa 2 ends with a lead for a third part. The producer also seemed to be confident about the 2nd part’s success and how Pushpa 3 would definitely take place.

Interestingly, the makers preponed the release of the film to December 5th from 6th, making Allu Arjun fans happy as the movie arrives a day earlier. Initially, the movie was planned to release on August 15, but due to unfinished work, it got delayed to December this year.

Moving ahead, Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to be the subsequent sequel to the 2021 movie Pushpa: The Rise, both helmed by Sukumar. With Allu Arjun donning the role of Pushpa Raj, a sandalwood smuggler, Rashmika Mandanna played his love interest, and Fahadh Faasil as the main antagonist amongst a list of menacing adversaries.

As both the characters are likely to lock horns in this sequel, it would be entertaining to see both prolific actors together on the screen once again. Aside from Allu Arjun, FaFaa, and Rashmika, the film also has Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bhandari, and many more in key roles.

Interestingly, the rumors are also running wild that the movie is likely to have Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor in a cameo role for the dance number in this movie. Similar to how Samantha Ruth Prabhu had made an appearance back in 2021, striking some electric moves with Allu Arjun in the song, Oo Antava.

As the movie is set to hit the big screens on December 5, 2024, the makers are expected to unveil the film’s trailer in the month of November.

