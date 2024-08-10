‘Are we sending the right message?’ Pawan Kalyan questions portrayal of heroes as smugglers in South cinema

Pawan Kalyan is one of the evergreen actors in South cinema, whose contributions are simply unforgettable. The current deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, the former actor, recently revealed being in disagreement with the kind of portrayals heroes are given in South cinema.

During a recent press interaction over his collaboration with the Forest Minister of Karnataka, Pawan Kalyan addressed the many changes that have come about in the portrayal of heroes on celluloid and shared how they are now reflected, similar to smugglers who cut away forests instead of preserving them. Was it a dig at an upcoming Telugu movie?

According to the Hindustan Times, expressing how he finds it difficult to connect with such beliefs, Pawan Kalyan said, “Around 40 years ago, a hero was someone who safeguards the forest. And now, the hero is someone who cuts away at the forest and is a smuggler.” The actor-politician added that he struggles to understand current cinema, which he is also a part of, because he feels, “Are we sending the right message?”

Moving further by sharing his thoughts, Pawan Kalyan then termed it a cultural shift. Highlighting how he wishes to change it all, the deputy CM said that a cultural shift has happened. He went on to say, “What I couldn’t do in reel life, I wish to do in real life through politics.”

While his professional career often grabs the limelight, his personal life is less seen in the media. The actor-turned-politician is married to Anna Lezhneva. Back on July 17, the couple made a rare appearance as they were spotted exiting the Hyderabad airport.

Advertisement

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan is slated to resume work on the silver screen after his major win at the Assembly elections in 2024, wherein he was elected as the Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh.

His upcoming films include As They Call Him OG, Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1-Sword vs. Spirit, and Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

ALSO READ: Kamal Haasan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu congratulate wrestler Aman Sehrawat for his historic win at 2024 Paris Olympics