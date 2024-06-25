PHOTOS: Pawan Kalyan to begin Vaarahi Ammavari Deeksha from June 26; everything you want to know about it

Pawan Kalyan is riding high on the success of his latest historic win in the 2024 general elections. After assuming the charges as the Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, he will be embracing Vaarahi Ammavari Deeksha starting Wednesday, June 26. Pictures of Kalyan have now gone viral on the Internet.

Pawan Kalyan embraces 11-day Vaarahi Ammavari Deeksha; pics surface

Actor and Andhra Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, will embrace Vaarahi Ammavari Deeksha starting tomorrow (June 26). Today, pictures of him in attire for the same at his office have gone viral on social media.

Check out the pictures below!

The Kushi actor opted for a simple mustard yellow cotton kurta and paired it with a matching dhoti. Pawan Kalyan will be performing this Deeksha for 11 days. During this time, he will only consume milk, fruits, and liquid food items.

However, this is not the first time he has taken up the Vaarahi Ammavari Deeksha. Previously, in June last year, he undertook the Varahi Vijaya Yatra after worshipping the Goddess Varahi. Kalyan believes that the Vaarahi Vijaya Yatra played a crucial role in his historic success in the 2024 general elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Pawan Kalyan upcoming films

Besides claiming recent success in his political career, Pawan Kalyan has some exciting projects in the pipeline. The actor-turned-politician is preparing for the release of OG, also known as They Call Him OG. The highly anticipated movie is expected to be released this year and feature him in thrilling action sequences.

The plot of OG focuses on a vicious criminal named Ojas Gambheera, who returns to Mumbai after a ten-year hiatus to kill a mafia leader called Omi Bhau. The film features Prakash Raj, Sriya Reddy, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Arjun Das along with Pawan Kalyan.

Apart from this, Pawan Kalyan will feature in the period drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1-Sword vs. Spirit. In the fantasy action movie, which takes place in the Mughal Empire in the 17th century, the actor portrays an outlaw.

Moreover, he has also joined the Harish Shankar-directed movie Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The film also stars Sakshi Vaidya and Sreeleela in crucial roles. The Thammudu star will portray the role of a police officer in Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

