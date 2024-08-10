Kamal Haasan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu congratulate wrestler Aman Sehrawat for his historic win at 2024 Paris Olympics

As India got its first medal in wrestling at the Paris Olympics, cliched by Aman Sehrawat, several actors from Indian cinema have showered praise on the young talent for his historic victory. The latest to join are legendary actor Kamal Haasan and top pan-Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Kamal Haasan shared a heartfelt note for Aman Sehrawat, who bagged a bronze medal in wrestling at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The legendary actor shared the talented athlete’s picture and penned, “A star is born! Congratulations Aman Sehrawat on winning the Olympic bronze. Our Wrestlers continue to bring glory to the nation and make us proud."

Check out Kamal Haasan's post!

Similarly, Shaakuntalam shared a story on her Instagram page and extended heartfelt wishes for the Indian wrestler for his win. Samantha reshared a post on Aman Sehrawat and wrote. 'Congratulations'.

For the unversed, Indian wrestler Aman made history by becoming the youngest player to win a medal at the Olympics at 21. He broke the record set by PV Sindhu in Rio in 2016 when she bagged silver.

Aman competed in the men’s 57 kg freestyle event at the Paris 2024 Olympics to hand India its first wrestling medal.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kamal Haasan will be seen in the second part of Kalki 2898 AD. The first part of the epic sci-fi directed by Nag Ashwin was released on June 27, 2024, and features Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Disha Patani alongside the Vishwaroopam actor.

Apart from that, Haasan is collaborating with Mani Ratnam after more than 3 decades for their film Thug Life. It is pertinent to mention that the actor-director duo last joined their forces in 1987 for Nayakan. On the other hand, Samantha also has a list of exciting projects lined up.

The first is the much-awaited web show Citadel: Honey Bunny with Varun Dhawan. The upcoming spy thriller will be available on Amazon Prime. Moreover, the Oo Antava sensation will be seen in Bangaram. She announced this project on her 37th birthday this year.

