VIDEO: Pawan Kalyan looks dashing in his all-black outfit as he returns from Singapore after attending wife Anna's graduation ceremony

Pawan Kalyan, who had recently attended his wife Anna Lezhneva’s graduation ceremony in Singapore, has now returned to Hyderabad. The actor-politician was spotted arriving at the airport last night (July 21).

WATCH: Pawan Kalyan returns to Hyderabad

The deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, was clicked at the Hyderabad airport on Sunday (July 21). The actor and politician looked dashing as always in his all-black outfit.

He wore a casual black shirt and paired it with black pants. He completed his look with black shoes and a stylish watch. It goes without saying that his swag remained unmatched, even in basic attire. Check his video below:

The Gokulamlo Seeta had flown to Singapore to attend his wife Anna Lezhneva’s graduation ceremony. Anna graduated with a Master of Arts degree from the National University of Singapore. A picture of the power couple has gone viral on social media.

Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming movies

Pawan Kalyan was last seen in Bheemla Nayak, which was released in 2022. The film is a remake of the Malayalam 2020 blockbuster Ayyappanum Koshiyum. After Bheemla Nayak, the actor-turned-politician took a sabbatical break to focus on his political career.

However, he returned briefly to acting for an extended cameo in his nephew Sai Dharam Tej's film, Bro, released last year. Up next, Pawan is gearing up for the release of OG, also known as They Call Him OG. The movie is expected to be released this year.

OG revolves around a vicious criminal named Ojas Gambheera, who returns to Mumbai after ten years to kill a mafia leader called Omi Bhau. Apart from Pawan Kalyan, the film features Prakash Raj, Sriya Reddy, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Arjun Das.

The actor will also feature in the period drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1-Sword vs. Spirit. The fantasy action movie takes place in the Mughal Empire in the 17th century, where the actor plays an outlaw.

Moreover, Pawan has also joined the Harish Shankar-directed movie Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The film also stars Sakshi Vaidya and Sreeleela in crucial roles. The Thammudu star will portray the role of a police officer in Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

