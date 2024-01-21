Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan team to donate Rs 2.6 crores

HanuMan was released in theatres on January 12, 2024, and is having a dream run at the box office. A few days ago, the team of HanuMan starring Teja Sajja, had promised that Rs 5 from every ticket sold at the box office would be contributed to the development and growth of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. The inauguration is to be held tomorrow, on January 22 amidst a massive gathering of people at Ayodhya.

Well, it looks like the team has kept their promise and donated a massive sum of 2,66,41,055 Rupees, roughly about 2.6-2.7 crores, translating to 53,28,211 tickets sold at the box office so far. This sweet gesture from the team has left many netizens in awe of the HanuMan team.

An official confirmation regarding the same also came from the Nizam distributors of HanuMan, Mythri Movie Makers, who took to Twitter to share their honor of teaming up with HanuMan for this historic achievement.

Teja Sajja and Prasanth Varma's HanuMan makers donate Rs 2.6 crores to Ayodhya Ram Mandir

More about HanuMan

HanuMan stars Teja Sejja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, Vennela Kishore and many others. The film has been written and directed by Prasanth Varma and produced by K Niranjan Reddy. The music for the film, which has received widespread appreciation has been composed by Gowra Hari.

Advertisement

Despite facing stiff competition from many Sankranti releases, primarily Guntur Kaaram, the film has held more than its ground and is still continuing strong in all the markets, including the overseas regions. The film has also received appreciation from multiple personalities across the country from the likes of Naga Chaitanya, Rishab Shetty, and many others.

South Indian actors to grace the Ram Mandir inauguration

Multiple South Indian personalities received an invitation to attend the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration. Some among them are Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Konidela, Chiranjeevi, Rishab Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Prabhas, Superstar Rajinikanth, and so on. Actor Jr NTR also received an invitation to attend the event but the actor humbly denied the invitation due to the shooting of his next film Devara.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and actor Dhanush have also received an invitation to the event and are likely to make an appearance.

ALSO READ: South Indian stars invited for Ram Mandir Pran Prathishtha: From Ram Charan and Upasana to Rishab Shetty