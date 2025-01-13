Baashha re-release after 30 years: Did you know the Rajinikanth starrer was adapted from iconic films of THESE actors?

Rajinikanth’s 1995-released film Baashha continues to remain one of his evergreen hits even today. Directed by Suresh Krissna, the movie set a benchmark after it continued to run for 15 months at the theater. Co-starring Nagma, Raghuvaran, Shashi Kumar and others, the action flick has ever since been remade in different languages.

However, did you know that the original story of the film has been inspired by two different movies that were spearheaded by two superstars?

Yes, you read it right. The Rajinikanth starrer took an adaptation from the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Hum, which featured him as well. In fact, the core of the screenplay of Baashha revolves around an important scene from Hum, which never got filmed.

The first discussion in this regard took place between Rajinikanth and filmmaker Suresh Krissna while the two were still working on the sets of Annaamalai.

On the other hand, the plot also took some inspiration from Malayalam icon Mammootty’s film titled Samrajyam.

Coming to the plot of Baashha, it talks about the life of an ordinary autorickshaw puller, who maintains a humble front always externally and tends to avoid violence at any cost. However, he also continues to keep his dark past under wraps.

Well, agree or not, it was in this particular film of Rajinikanth that the world of cinema got introduced with this kind of massy, commercial action flicks dominating all others.

One of the iconic dialogues of Rajinikanth from the film, “Naan oru thadava sonna, nooru thadava sonna mathiri,” became extremely popular in no time, and fans often even continue to cheer him with it.

Ever since, Baashha has been remade in the Bengali and Kannada languages.

