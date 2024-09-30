Believe it or not, Ram Charan's furry pet Rhyme gets Madame Tussauds wax statue; deets inside

After Allu Arjun, Ram Charan is getting a wax statue at the Madame Tussauds Museum in London. Not only he, but his pet dog Rhyme will also get a life-size figure of its own. Madame Tussauds announced the news with a special video that is now going viral on social media.

In the video, Ram Charan can be seen interacting with the wax artists and museum staff. He and his pup further give their measurements and are seen having a good time during the photoshoot. The RRR actor also says in the video that he feels honored to join the "Madame Tussauds family."

Following the big announcement, a few photos were shared on Rhyme's official Instagram handle. A screenshot of a query being asked to an AI chatbot, "Who are all the dogs that have their Madame Tussauds statue," was shared on Rhyme’s Instagram story as well.

In response, the AI bot replies, "As of now, the only dog to have a wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Rhyme." Elated, Ram Charan's furry friend drops another photo which reads after he is amongst the few canines to get a wax figure.

The Game Changer actor's pet dog is one of the exceptional cases to be immortalized in wax alongside his owner. Previously, popular animals like the British Royal Corgis and Westmead Hawk, a greyhound racing champion, got their wax statues at Madame Tussauds.

Meanwhile, the last photo showed screenshots of his viral videos on social media along with the text, "Don't bother me, I'm trending."

Take a look at the photos below:

Earlier this year, Allu Arjun unveiled his wax statue at Madame Tussauds after the massive success of Pushpa. Later, he took to his social media handle X to pen an emotional note as his first film Gangotri completed 21 years of its release on the same day.

Check out his long note below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan is all set for the release of his upcoming film Game Changer. Directed by S Shankar, the movie will feature Kiara Advani as the leading lady. The actor has also started prep work for his film with Janhvi Kapoor tentatively titled RC 16.

