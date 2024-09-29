Ram Charan’s wax statue at Madame Tussauds set to feature a remarkable special guest

Ram Charan's wax statue will be unveiled at Madame Tussauds. The announcement was made during a recent event. Interestingly, it will feature a special guest who everyone loves.

To everyone's surprise, Ram Charan's figure at Madame Tussauds will feature his furry friend Rhyme. The molding process for the same is currently underway and the actor has already given his measurements. He is actively involved in the production of his wax figure and fans are very excited about it.

Earlier, Allu Arjun unveiled his wax statue at Madame Tussauds on March 28, 2024. He also penned an emotional note as the same day his first film Gangotri completed 21 years of its release.

He wrote, "It’s a very spl day today. My 1st movie #Gangotri was released today in 2003 & today I am launching my Wax statue at #madametussauds dubai . It’s been an unforgettable journey of 21 years . I am grateful to each and every one of you in this journey & special thanks to my Fans (ARMY) for their ardent love & support . Hoping to make you all more proud in years to come . Ever Grateful & Humbled (sic)."

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Game Changer. Directed by S Shankar, the movie will feature Kiara Advani as the female lead. The star cast of Game Changer also includes actors like SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Jayaram and more in prominent roles.

On the other hand, Ram Charan is undergoing prep work for RC 16. The village-based sports drama will be directed by Buchi Babu Sana and will have Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. Shiva Rajkumar has also joined the star cast of RC 16 and will play a pivotal role.

