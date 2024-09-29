Ram Charan shares Alia Bhatt's Jigra Telugu trailer; here's what he has to say about his RRR co-star

Ram Charan recently unveiled the Telugu trailer of Alia Bhatt starrer Jigra. The film will hit the big screens on October 11, coinciding with the festival of Dussehra. Sharing the trailer, the Game Changer actor also penned a sweet note for his RRR co-star.

Ram Charan wrote, "The #Jigra trailer looks absolutely amazing taking you on an emotional rollercoaster! Best wishes to Alia and the entire team for a blockbuster release on October 11th."

Meanwhile, the trailer of Jigra shows a sister's struggle to bring back her brother who gets detained in a foreign prison. The film features Vedang Raina as Alia Bhat's brother.

For the unversed, Ram Charan shared screen space with Alia Bhatt in SS Rajamouli's RRR. The two shared a brief moment together in the film but their chemistry was loved by the viewers.

During an old interview with Mid Day, Ram Charam heaped praise on Alia Bhatt and lauded her work. He said, "I have been an admirer of her work since Highway. After Raazi, I became her fan. After working with her, I understood why people love her so much. There were times when I didn’t get my Telugu lines properly, but she got them bang-on. She was a thorough professional."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of S Shankar's upcoming film Game Changer. In the movie, Kiara Advani will be seen playing the female lead. According to reports, the film will either get a Christmas or a Pongal release. However, an official announcement is awaited.

On the other hand, Ram Charan has started prep work for RC 16. The actor will reportedly undergo a massive transformation for the sports drama film. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, RC 16 will also feature Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady. Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar has also joined the star cast of this film and will be seen playing a prominent role alongside the RRR star.

