Bengaluru Rave Party: Actress Hema named in the chargesheet after tested positive for using drugs

Telugu actress Hema was earlier arrested by the police in connection with the Bengaluru rave party scandal. She even tested positive for using drugs at the party. According to media reports, a new development has taken place and Hema's name has been added in the chargesheet, which is submitted to Bengaluru Rural Additional District Sessions Court by the crime branch.

Apart from Hema, 79 others have also been linked to the Bengaluru rave party case in a chargesheet of over 1000 pages. According to multiple reports, the actress had consumed MDMA at the party which took place at a farmhouse near Hebbagodi. Police have also collected evidence regarding the matter and even her medical records prove that she was under the influence of drugs.

For the unversed, a rave party was organized by businessman L Vasu in May which attracted several high-profile guests. However, cops raided the party after receiving a tip and took blood samples from all the guests. Out of many, Hema also tested positive for drugs.

Following that, Hema was arrested by the crime branch along with several others who tested positive for drugs at the party. Interestingly, the actress received bail and denied all the charges against her.

Hema claimed in several interviews that police never collected her blood sample and she was falsely accused. She even dropped a video on her social media handles claiming that her test results were negative. Hema narrated her ordeal and expressed her wish to meet with Pawan Kalyan and other political members to get their help.

Nevertheless, those who have been linked to the Bengaluru rave party case are reportedly booked under NDPS Act Section 27 (b). Meanwhile, the court is yet to decide the final punishment for those accused in the Bengaluru rave party case.

