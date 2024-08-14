Renuka Swamy murder case: Darshan Thoogudeepa faints in Bengaluru prison due to health complications

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Darshan Thoogudeepa, a popular face in the sandalwood industry has been in the limelight for all the wrong reasons since June, this year. The actor is accused of murdering a young man named Renuka Swamy. In the latest update, as per reports, Darshan has been extremely unwell and even fainted at one point inside the prison.

However, as per a report by Money Control, It was later clarified that the Sandalwood star is doing well now. This came as a relief for all Darshan fans who had been waiting for positive news about his health.

Further, the report suggests that his fans urged people to stop spreading rumors about his health. They have asked that everyone be careful about sharing unverified information, especially about someone's well-being.

Recently, Siddharoodha claiming to have shared a cell with Thoogudeepa, opened up about the actor’s deteriorating health. He said that Darshan has been losing weight and his skin has become visibly pale.

Further, Siddharoodha spoke about how the Kannada actor spends most of his time in jail reading books. Darshan has a collection of 15-20 books, including religious books.

For the unversed, Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his alleged partner Pavithra Gowda were arrested by the Bengaluru police on June 11. The arrest was made in connection with the murder of a 33-year-old pharmacist, Renuka Swamy from Chitradurga.

As per reports, the victim was Thoogudeepa's fan and had made some derogatory comments against Gowda. Renuka had even accused her of the reason behind Darshan’s separation from his wife, Vjayalakshmi. Following this, Pavithra planned on taking revenge on him with the help of Darshan Thoogudeepa, who then allegedly instigated the murder.

Darshan allegedly got hold of Renuka Swamy and murdered him inside his garage with multiple weapons, per reports. Later, the victim’s body was found disposed of in a storm drainage.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

