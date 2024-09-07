South Newsmakers of Week: Thalapathy Vijay's The GOAT release, Jr NTR's Devara's trailer release, and more

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse that might be triggering for some readers.

Pinkvilla is back with its weekend special South Newsmakers which summarizes all the top news updates from the South entertainment Industry. We witnessed many high points in the past week. For instance, Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited film in collaboration with filmmaker Venkat Prabhu, The GOAT was finally released in the theatres on September 5. Moviegoers have been gaga over the spy action-thriller, especially with Vijay’s exceptional performance and exciting cameos of actors like Trisha and Sivakarthikeyan.

The week witnessed the announcement of Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor’s Devara: Part 1’s trailer release date. The makers announced the exciting news on September 7 along with an intriguing poster featuring the RRR actor in a fierce avatar. On the other hand, popular actress Pranita Subhash embraced motherhood for the second time as she delivered a healthy baby boy. In case you were busy the whole week and could not keep a tab on what’s happening down South, then don’t worry, we have got you covered!

1. Thalapathy Vijay’s The GOAT release

On September 5, superstar Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited film, The Greatest of All Time hit the theatres worldwide. So, far the film has been garnering positive responses from the audience, and film critics and has been doing good business at the box office. The GOAT features Thalapathy Vijay in dual roles and performing some crazy high-octane action sequences.

Apart from the Bigil actor, the Venkat Prabhu directorial stars Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, and Meenakshi Chaudhary in pivotal roles. Talking about the plot, The GOAT follows the story of a young field agent and spy, MS Gandhi living with his wife and son in Delhi. Under the guise of a normal government employee, the man inadvertently takes his family to Thailand on a vacation.

Gandhi's life is turned upside down by a treacherous plan concocted by his adversary, leading to several changes in his life. The rest of the movie focuses on how Gandhi has to face his past again, but this time, his blood stands against him.

2. Devara: Part 1’s release date out!

Jr NTR and Bollywood sensation Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film Devara: Part 1 has been the talk of the town since the film was announced. Moviegoers have been eagerly waiting for this film. Now, after building much anticipation, the makers of Siva Kortala’s directorial have finally unveiled the film’s trailer date which is September 10, 2024. Pinkvilla had already exclusively informed you regarding this a few days ago. According to sources, the trailer of Jr NTR's film rides high on scale, drama, and action, showcasing Jr NTR in a ferocious avatar.

3. Pranita Subhash welcomes baby boy

Recently, Pranita Subhash welcomed her second child with her husband Nitin Raju. The actress confirmed the news by sharing a heartfelt post on her Instagram on September 5. In the photo, Pranitha is captured sharing a joyful moment with her husband and newborn baby.

The actress is seen holding her baby boy the baby close to her heart. She shared the precious family photo and wrote, "Let the adventure begin! It’s been a few days since our baby boy arrived and it’s been the most hectic yet magical few days of my life .."

4. Rajinikanth’s surprising reaction to Hema Committee Report

While the Malayalam Industry has caught everyone's attention post-release of the controversial Hema Committee report, superstar Rajinikanth's reaction on the matter stunned everyone. At a recent press conference in Chennai, the Jailer actor was asked about his view on the Me Too allegations being made in the Malayalam cinema industry.

Reacting to the question, Rajinikanth simply said, “I don’t know…I don’t know anything about that. Sorry.” Following his remarks, actress Radikaa Sarathkumar also reacted at an event and said, "If he had known, he would have commented. He doesn’t know, so he didn’t.”

5. Mammootty’s new film’s title and first-look release

On Mammootty’s 73rd birthday, the superstar announced his next project, Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse. Produced under his own production house Mammootty Kampany, the actor dropped the first look and the title of the film through a post on X (formerly Twitter). In the poster, Mammootty is seen in an intriguing and mysterious look, clad in a bathrobe. Additionally, the presence of an open ladies' purse and disheveled things inside the room hints at the genre of a suspense thriller.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

