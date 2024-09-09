Pawan Kalyan walks in flood-affected areas in Andhra Pradesh; video goes viral

Pawan Kalyan recently visited the flood-affected regions in Andhra Pradesh to assess the damage and support relief efforts. Following the devastating floods that impacted several villages, Power Star has taken significant steps to provide aid to the victims. Now, a video of his visit to the flood-affected areas in the state is going viral on social media.

In the video, Pawan Kalyan can be seen walking in the puddle amid heightened security in the region. He personally visits the villages affected by the floods to help those in need.

Check out the video below:

For the unversed, Pawan Kalyan had earlier announced a substantial contribution of Rs 6 crore for flood relief efforts, which includes a donation of Rs 1 crore to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) and an equal amount to the Telangana CMRF. According to The News Minute, he pledged Rs 4 crore specifically for relief work in 400 villages across Andhra Pradesh, committing Rs 1 lakh to each panchayat to assist with immediate needs.

Pawan Kalyan also praised the state government for its swift response to the crisis, noting that relief works were ongoing and that efforts were being made to ensure access to clean drinking water and food supplies. He mentioned that over 20,000 garbage heaps had been cleared, and a focused 100-day sanitation drive was initiated to achieve garbage-free villages.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan has an exciting lineup of films. He will star in the film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, and Ustaad Bhagat Singh, directed by Harish Shankar. Additionally, to celebrate his 56th birthday on September 2, his iconic film Gabbar Singh will be re-released in theaters to a massive response. However, the actor is currently committed to providing relief to those affected by the massive floods in Andhra Pradesh.

Are you excited to watch Pawan Kalyan in theaters once again? Let us know in the comments.

