Is Ajith Kumar starrer Vidaamuyarchi a remake of THIS Hollywood film?

Ajith Kumar is receiving a significant response to the second poster of his upcoming film Vidaamuyarchi. While Thala fans were not very pleased with the first poster, the second one has reignited excitement for the upcoming Tamil thriller.

Is Vidaamuyarchi a remake of the Hollywood film Breakdown?

Amidst the ongoing hype, there is another significant piece of speculation suggesting the film is an official adaptation of the 1997 Hollywood flick Breakdown.

Earlier reports suggested that the Thala embarks on a mission to rescue his onscreen wife, who reportedly gets kidnapped during a road trip in Azerbaijan.

A look at the plot of the movie Breakdown

Breakdown is a 1997 American thriller co-written and directed by Jonathan Mostow. The film features Kurt Russell, J. T. Walsh, and Kathleen Quinlan in pivotal roles.

In the 1997 thriller, a married couple, Jeff (Kurt Russell) and Amy Taylor (Kathleen Quinlan), face car trouble during their cross-country journey after an accident.

Stranded in the New Mexico desert, their situation seems hopeful when truck driver Red Barr (J.T. Walsh) offers to take Amy to a nearby café for help. Jeff repairs the car and heads to the cafe, but finds Amy missing and Barr denying any involvement, prompting Jeff to launch a frantic search for his wife.

Everything you want to know about Vidaamuyarchi

Vidaamuyarchi is an upcoming Indian Tamil action thriller film written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni. Starring Thala Ajith Kumar, the film boasts an ensemble cast including Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Nikhil Siddhartha.

Initially, the film was set to be directed by Vignesh Shivan, known for Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, and Paava Kadhaigal, but later Thirumeni took over as director.

The film features music by Anirudh Ravichander, known for his work in Vikram and Jawan, handling both songs and the original score. Vidaamuyarchi marks Anirudh’s third collaboration with the superstar, after Vedalam (2015) and Vivegam (2017).

Meanwhile, Ajith is seen wearing a stylish brown jacket that complements his classic salt-and-pepper look in the new posters. The dynamic and adventurous appearance is accompanied by the caption, "Efforts Never Fail."

Vidaamuyarchi is currently in production and is slated to release in theaters in the last quarter of 2024. The OTT rights to the film have been acquired by Netflix.

