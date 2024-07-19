Vidaa Muyarchi: Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan as husband-wife look stunning together in new poster

Vidaa Muyarchi is one of the most eagerly awaited films of 2024, directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The movie stars Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles. Recently, the makers shared the first look of actress Trisha and Ajith in new posters from the film on their social media handles.

Trisha and Ajith shine as a leading pair in Vidaa Muyarchi

The poster for the film Vidaa Muyarchi features Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan as husband and wife. The title of the film is displayed along with the tagline "Perseverance Triumphs." Ajith Kumar is seen standing behind Trisha Krishnan, smiling warmly as he rests his hands on her shoulders.

Trisha Krishnan can be seen seated and smiling as well. The poster also lists key crew members, including the director Magizh Thirumeni, music composer Anirudh, and other technical staff. Additionally, the production companies Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies are mentioned, along with the distribution partners Netflix, Rednool, and Sony Music.

Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "Adding a touch of fondness! Presenting the third look of #VidaaMuyarchi. Witness the Vintage pair #AjithKumar & Trisha." For the unversed, this is the third look poster from Vidaa Muyarchi.

All about Vidaa Muyarchi

Magizh Thirumeni’s Vidaa Muyarchi is creating a stir as a high-octane action thriller with Ajith Kumar taking on an intense role. The first look poster showcased Ajith in a sleek and charismatic avatar, suggesting a character brimming with intensity.

Lyca Productions introduced the poster with the message, "Presenting the much-awaited first look of #VidaaMuyarchi. Brace yourselves for a gripping tale where perseverance meets grit."

The film's soundtrack is composed by none other than Anirudh Ravichander, with cinematography handled by Om Prakash and editing by N. B. Srikanth. The film is currently nearing its completion and targeting a Diwali release. If everything proceeds as planned, Ajith’s fans can expect to enjoy this exhilarating thriller on the big screen this Diwali.

