Game Changer: After producer Dil Raju, music director Thaman opens up about songs in Ram Charan's political thriller

Ram Charan and S Shankar’s first collaboration Game Changer has been in the works for quite some while now. The film and its team have often been subject to criticism from fans for the lack of updates. However, some time ago, the film’s producer Dil Raju confirmed that Game Changer is scheduled to release in December. When asked about the same during an interview, here’s what the film’s music director Thaman S had to say.

Thaman spills the beans on Game Changer updates

During an event, Thaman addressed the media as he revealed a few details about Game Changer.

In response to a question about Game Changer, Thaman said, “Dil Raju garu has already dropped a blast of an update about the film’s release in December. So, accordingly, the film’s promotions will start by the end of August.”

Answering a follow-up question about the release of Game Changer’s second single, Thaman further clarified that the team is planning to release the song at the end of August.

Thaman added, “Shankar Sir has to fix the release date. There are a total of eight songs and we have not yet decided which song to release first. Already Jaragandi was leaked online so hopefully we can release the second single before it is also leaked.”

More about Game Changer

Game Changer is an upcoming bilingual action political drama starring Ram Charan, SJ Suryah, Kiara Advani, and others in promising roles. The film has been written and directed by Shankar who will be looking to make a comeback after the release of Indian 2.

Advertisement

From the looks of it, Game Changer also falls in Shankar’s trademark plotline where social justice meets commercial elements. Ram Charan is reportedly set to play a dual role in the movie but there has been no confirmation from the team.

Talking about the film’s technical department, S. Thirunavvukarasu has shot the film while Shameer Muhammad has edited the grand project. The film is expected to be released in December, which will mark Ram Charan’s comeback to the big screens after 2 years.

How excited are you for Game Changer? Let us know in the comments!

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ram Charan's Game Changer aims for Christmas release, confirms producer Dil Raju