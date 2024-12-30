Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Anshida and Jeffry get eliminated from Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show ahead of finale; see how netizens are reacting

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, is becoming more dramatic and intense as it nears the finale. This week, two contestants, Anshida and Jeffry, were eliminated from the show. This double eviction twist was quite unexpected for the housemates.

After Anshida and Jeffry were eliminated from the show, they shattered the BB trophy as part of the tradition and bid their farewells before leaving the house. They then joined the host on the main stage and shared their unfiltered opinions about their fellow contestants.

Before leaving, Anshida encouraged Vishal to win the trophy on her behalf. In return, Vishal gifted her a chain and asked her never to forget him. This emotional exchange left the audience in tears.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi told Jeffry that he was one of his favorite contestants and appreciated his journey in the house. The host also wished both evicted contestants the best for their future.

Soon after the elimination, netizens took to their social media handles to post their reactions. Reacting to Anshida's elimination, a user wrote, "Very well played, ANSHI. I'm so proud of everything you've done for this show. You are just raw and real! You have earned RESPECT my girl. You still make my heart smile. Gonna miss you, your voice, your one-liners, your elegance."

"Graceful eviction ever for #Anshida.. she took it so positively, and the HMs singing "oru dheivam thandha poove" song for her was a nice touch," wrote another netizen.

Reacting to Jeffry's elimination, a social media user wrote, "#VijaySethupathi clearly likes #Jeffry and has immense hopes for him. A true player leaves an impact, even in their absence,’ and Jeffry did just that!” Well played, #Jeff."

