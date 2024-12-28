Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8: Are Anshida and Jeffry getting eliminated from Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show as finale approaches?

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 has been airing for quite some time, with each passing week offering something interesting and dramatic to enjoy. As we saw actor Ranjith get evicted last week, it seems a double eviction will take place this week as well.

As the Vijay Sethupathi -hosted show is nearing its finale in the coming weeks, it is likely that contestants Anshida and Jeffery will be evicted from the house.

As per a report by One India, out of the 12 contestants remaining in the Bigg Boss house, Jeffery and Anshida emerged at the bottom of the votes. As of now, contestant Jacqueline leads the voting list with the most support in the polls, making her safe in the first spot.

Subsequently, contestants Manjari and Raanav are close behind in the voting lines, garnering enough support from the audience. Interestingly, Raanav was one of the wildcard entrants in the show and has maintained significant support from the audience, gaining prominence on the show within a limited time.

As Vishal and Pavithra come close to each other in votes, it seems likely that Anshida and Jeffery will walk out of the Bigg Boss house this week. With several twists and turns always coming up in the show, it won’t be a surprise if newer challenges arise during the eviction, as the finale is just around the corner.

Moreover, this week Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 also showcased contestants participating in an event called the Enjoy the Freeze Task. In this task, the contestants were made to "freeze" inside the house when family members or loved ones entered the house to meet them.

Interestingly, the freeze task also paved the way for a romantic moment when contestant Soundariya Nanjudan’s boyfriend, former Bigg Boss player Vishnu Vijay, entered the house. In a heartwarming moment, Soundariya proposed to her boyfriend inside the house, making it a truly special moment for them.

The weekend episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8, featuring Vijay Sethupathi, is set to broadcast on Vijay TV at 9:30 PM. The show can also be streamed online via Disney+ Hotstar.

