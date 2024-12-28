Bigg Boss Tamil 8: After taking dig at host Vijay Sethupathi, Archana Ravichandran enters show for rumored beau Arun Prasath

Former winner of Bigg Boss Tamil 7, Archana Ravichandran grabbed a lot of attention after her apparent dig at the host of the eighth season, Vijay Sethupathi, while defending her rumored beau, Arun Prasath. And now, the diva would be making a surprise visit in the family special week of the house-based reality show.

With Bigg Boss Tamil 8 nearing its grand finale, the contestants are all set to enjoy special moments as their family and friends would be visiting them in the house.

Arun's rumored ladylove and former BB Tamil winner Archana Ravichandran will be visiting him during the special segment. In the promo shared by the makers, she can be seen entering the show to support her partner.

The video showcased Archana and Arun sharing a warm embrace, as the latter was surprised with her visit. From holding hands, candid chats and some more emotional moments, the duo looked happy and content.

Check out the video here:

For those unversed, Archana Ravichandran had been no less than a prodigal contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil 7, since she became the first-ever wildcard entrant to bag the title at the end of the show.

Fast forward to now, she has been keeping a close watch on the latest season, where her rumored beau, Arun Prasath, is a contestant. The actress had made headlines with her slightly controversial social media posts, which appeared to be a slight dig at the host, Vijay Sethupathi, as she defended Arun.

Advertisement

According to a report by One India, Archana had expressed discontent over the discussions that happened between the host and the contestants in one of the previous Weekend Ka Vaar episodes and how it exaggeratedly showed Arun’s intentions incorrectly.

According to her, Vijay Sethupathi only prioritized dissecting the issue rather than understanding his perspective.

For the unversed, Arun Prasath and Archana Ravichandran are now rumored to be dating; however, there has been no official confirmation from their side yet.

ALSO READ: Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Mega156 with Srikanth Odela to be action flick without any songs or heroine? Producer REVEALS the truth