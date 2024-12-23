Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Ranjith gets eliminated from Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show; see how netizens are reacting

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, witnessed another shocking elimination during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Ranjith was evicted from the reality TV show after receiving the least number of votes. His eviction left the housemates puzzled and his fans stunned.

Like the other eliminated contestants, Ranjith also went to the garden area and smashed the Bigg Boss Tamil 8 trophy. Before leaving the house, he interacted with the housemates and expressed his wish for Vishal to win the show. After his eviction, Ranjith met Vijay Sethupathi on the main stage and shared his unfiltered opinions about the contestants.

Meanwhile, netizens shared their mixed reactions after Ranjith's elimination from the house. A social media user wrote, "Actor #Ranjith had been evicted from #BiggBossTamilSeason8 house. One of the person who deserved to be out much earlier. Except, @fatmanravi’s prank in the first week, we didn’t see much of his performance in any week."

However, another user lauded Ranjith's gameplay and posted, "I don’t know he is acted or not but remained very strong in using the words & played competitive with young people. #Ranjith - The perspective on him completely changed."

A netizen praised Ranjith for being a good human in the game and penned, "#Ranjith is a Good Human Being .He must have found it Challenging to play in the B.B. show. Well done. Staying this much of days is good achevement...It's good time.he has to leave respectfully..real gentleman."

Check out more reactions below:

Ranjith is a well-known actor who started his acting career in 1993 with the film Pon Vilangu. This was the start of his success in the film industry. Later, he appeared in many films like Nesam Pudhusu.

Ranjith is best known for playing negative characters. He delivered powerful performances as the villain in Natturajavu and Chandrolsavam with Mohanlal. He also played a major role in Rajamanikyam starring Mammootty.

He later shifted to television and found success in Tamil soap operas. His recent participation in Bigg Boss Tamil 8 added a new chapter to his career. Viewers enjoyed watching him on the show and appreciated his presence.

