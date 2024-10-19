Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8: Contestant Arnav likely to get evicted this week from house? REPORT

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 has been emerging to become quite a show this iteration with various dramatic incidents and events taking place. Now, it seems that the show must bid adieu to one of its prominent players, Arnav in the episode which will air on October 19, 2024.

According to a report by Indiaglitz, the 8th season of the show hosted by Vijay Sethupathi would likely have Arnav stepping out of the house. As per the report, Arnav has narrowly missed out on being saved with Darsha Gupta garnering more votes than him.

However, an official confirmation about the same is yet to be made with speculations and tensions on high alert. Last week, the Bigg Boss Tamil house had encountered its first-ever elimination with Fatman Ravindar leaving the Bigg Boss home.

As the game had unfolded to various dramatic instances this week, a total of ten contestants, namely., Vishal, Darsha Gupta, Soundarya, Ranjith, Jeffrey, Muthukumar, Deepak, Jacquline, Arnav, and Sachin had been nominated for eliminations. Out of the lot, it was Arnav and Darsha who had found themselves in the danger zone of the show.

For those unaware, Arnav is a popular daily soap actor in Tamil television series. The actor is known for making appearances in shows like Sakthi, Keladi Kanmani, Kalyana Parisu 2, and many more. The actor had also appeared in a role for the web series Singa Penne which streams on ZEE5.

As the Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show is set to get its final verdict in a matter of moments, it would be enriching to see who survives in the show and who will continue to play the game.

In a recent promo unveiled by the makers of Bigg Boss, we were also able to see Vijay Sethupathi getting ready to whip out the players' performance over the last week.

Check out the promo for Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 ft Vijay Sethupathi:

The Tamil-language reality show will be available for viewing from October 7, 2024, at 9:30 PM on Vijay TV and will also be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

