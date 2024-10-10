Bigg Boss Tamil 8 PROMO: Arnav and Darbar fame Soundariya Nanjundan get into feud as this week’s elimination inches closer

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 is getting more intense with each passing day, with new debates, arguments, and drama. The makers of the show dropped the new promo for the upcoming episode, which showcased contestants Arnav and Soundariya Nanjundan getting into an argument over the upcoming weekly elimination.

In the promo, we could see Darbar actress Soundariya asking everyone to discuss the eviction for which she is also nominated. However, things get sour when Arnav asks her if she could have done the same by talking to everyone individually rather than making it a group topic.

The debate only gets more and more tense when Soundarya claims that she doesn’t know how to talk by shouting like others, which is when Sunita Gogoi reprimands her by asking if she doesn’t know how to speak.

Check out the complete promo from Bigg Boss 8 Tamil here:

As the first voting elimination of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 is set to take place in the house, it seems that relationships are getting strained with each passing day. Other than Soundarya, contestants Ranjith, Ravindra, aka Fatman, Arun Prasath, Muthu Kumaran, and Jacquline are also facing the doom of eviction.

Earlier, Ranjith and Fatman caused commotion in the house. Moving ahead, there are also several rumors going around that Fatman might get evicted from the house soon due to his ongoing health issues.

However, an official confirmation about who is set to leave the BB house is yet to be made, with the audience highly anticipating to know the answer. The Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show had already made quite the buzz after they decided to invoke a 24-hour elimination in the house with Maharaja fame actress Sachana Namidass leaving the game just as soon as it started.

With weekly eliminations closing in, viewers can go ahead and vote for their favorite contestants using the Disney+ Hotstar app. However, do remember that you only get to vote for one person once a day. Furthermore, the Day 4 episode is set to broadcast at 9:30 pm on Vijay TV and will also be available on the OTT platform.

