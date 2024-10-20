Bigg Boss Tamil 8 PROMO: Vijay Sethupathi confronts Jacqueline over rule violations in weekend episode

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8, hosted by renowned actor Vijay Sethupathi, is becoming increasingly intense as several candidates face elimination this week. Recently, the channel dropped a new promo from the reality TV show where the host can be seen confronting Jacqueline for violating rules in the house. He further gave her a lesson in front of the other contestants to set an example.

In the promo, Vijay Sethupathi can be seen scolding Jacqueline over rule violations in the Bigg Boss House. While she explained that everyone keeps targeting her for breaking the rules, the actor intervenes and says that somewhere it is her fault too.

Take a look at the promo below:

In the first week, producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran, aka Fatman, got eliminated after receiving the least amount of votes.

In the second week, 10 contestants were nominated including Jeffrey, Deepak, Muthukumaran, Vishal, Dharsha, Soundariya, Jacqueline, Arnav, Ranjith and Sachana.

Out of all the contestants, Arnav and Dharsha were in the bottom two. According to a report by Indiaglitz, the former got evicted from the house after Dharsha received more votes than him. However, an official confirmation by the channel is still awaited.

For the unversed, Arnav is a popular actor who works in the Tamil television industry. He is a soap actor and is known for featuring in shows like Kalyana Parisu 2, Sakthi and more. Arnav also featured in the web series titled Singa Penne, which is currently streaming on ZEE5.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in the previous week's challenge, the girls' team received a nomination-free pass to save one of their team members from elimination.

Bigg Boss Tamil 8 hosted by Vijay Sethupathi airs on Vijay TV and is simultaneously streamed on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Who do you think will get eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil 8 this week? Let us know in the comments.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Tamil 8 PROMO: New task ignites fierce rivalry as Muthukumaran, Ananthi and Vishal compete for top rank