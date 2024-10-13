Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Ranjith or Ravindar Chandrasekaran; who is the highest-paid contestant of this season?

Bigg Boss Tamil 8, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, is getting interesting with each passing episode. This season, 18 celebrities entered the house, including actor Ranjith and producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran. As we continue to follow the twists and turns this reality TV show brings, let's take a moment to know how much each contestant is being paid for their participation.

According to a report by News 18, Producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran is being paid Rs 50,000 per day for entertaining the audience. Next, the celebrity with the highest fee in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 is actor Ranjith. The makers are paying him Rs 50,000 daily for his stint in the show as well.

Other housemates in BB Tamil 8, including Arnav, VJ Vishal, Arun, Arnav, Pavithra Janani, and Jacqueline, are reportedly being paid approximately Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 per day for their participation. Other celebrities like Tharshika, Dharsha Gupta, Sunita Gogoi, and others are also getting the same amount as their fees.

Meanwhile, Soundariya Nanjundan and Muthukumaran are reportedly amongst the least-paid contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil 8. They get Rs 10,000 per day for entertaining viewers.

In a recent turn of events, Maharaja actress Sachana Namidass, who played Vijay Sethupathi's daughter, returned as a wild-card contestant in the house. The housemates earlier evicted her during the 24-hour elimination round.

Advertisement

While Sachana has returned, tension looms over others as elimination day approaches. The new promo of Bigg Boss Tamil 8 shows Vijay Sethupathi confronting the contestants ahead of the eviction process.

For the unversed, six people were nominated this week, including Soundariya, Jacqueline, Ranjith, Ravindar, Arun, and Muthukumaran.

Check out the promo below:

According to a report by One India, Jacqueline's chances of staying in the Bigg Boss house are in jeopardy because she has the fewest supporters. Following closely behind her are Fatman, also known as Ravindra, and Arun, who are also in danger. The exact results of the audience voting will be disclosed once the full episode airs.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from the News 18 report. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers; however, unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Is Vijay Sethupathi being paid more than Kamal Haasan as a host for the reality show?