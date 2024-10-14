Bigg Boss Tamil 8 second week nominations: Men vs women, who will be in danger zone this week?

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 is getting interesting for viewers with each passing day. A week in the house has already passed, and Ravindar Chandrasekaran, aka Fatman, got eliminated during the weekend episode on October 13. As the game continues to progress on a high note, housemates gear up for the second week nominations round.

Vijay Television recently dropped a new promo of Bigg Boss Tamil 8 where the players are asked to nominate people from the opposite gender. This means that men will take the names of female contestants to vote them out of the show. These men vs. women nominations divide the house into two as new targets surface.

In the promo, Bigg Boss calls the housemates into the confession room, where Jeffrey and Ranjith get the most votes from the men's side. On the other hand, Soundariya and Sachana from the women's side become recurring names during the nomination process.

According to fans’ speculations, contestants including Jeffrey, Ranjith, and Soundariya would get three votes each, while Sachana would get two votes.

At the end of the first week, Ravindar, aka Fatman, was eliminated, leaving the viewers disappointed as they considered him one of the strongest players. Nonetheless, he left the Vijay Sethupathi-hosted reality TV show on a good note and gave some small tips to his fellow contestants before exiting.

This year, the theme of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 is "Men vs. Women." After Ravindar's elimination, the remaining contestants in the house are Ranjith, Sachana, Jacqueline, Dharsha, Sathya, Arun, Arnav, Pavitra, Anshitha, Muthukumaran, VJ Vishal, Tharshika, Sunita, Soundariya, Deepak, RJ Ananthi, and Jeffrey.

Meanwhile, fans are loving Vijay Sethupathi as the host of the latest season of Bigg Boss Tamil after Kamal Haasan. All the episodes of BB Tamil 8 are available on Disney+ Hotstar. Meanwhile, viewers can watch the reality show on Vijay Television daily as well.

Who do you think will get nominated this week in Bigg Boss Tamil 8? Let us know in the comments.

