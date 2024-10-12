Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Amid Sachana Namidass’ return as wild-card entry, contestants face eviction doom on weekend special with Vijay Sethupathi

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 house is getting more intense with each passing day as contestants are facing the doom of eviction in the weekend episode special.

However, what surprised many recently was the sudden return of Sachana Namidass as the wild-card entry after being eliminated last week. In an unexpected twist, the Maharaja actress was brought back to the BB house after being eliminated in the 24-hour eviction process.

The actress has made her return, and now the contestants are bracing themselves for eviction, with one of them set to leave the house on Day 6 of the show. According to a recent report from One India, a well-known website conducted polls to gauge who might remain in the house.

According to the same, Jacquline stands at risk with the least number of people supporting her continuation inside the Bigg Boss house. Following right behind her are Fatman aka Ravindra and Arun also at risk. The actual results of the audience voting will be revealed in a few hours as the episode airs.

Furthermore, in a promo for this weekend special we could see Vijay Sethupathi hosting the eviction episode and interacting with the audience on the past week’s performance by the players. With the actor ready to ask some probing questions about everything that transpired, we can expect a bit of drama to unfold soon!

Check out the promo for Bigg Boss Tamil 8 here:

The past week of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 house had been wild with intense feuds. On Day 5 of the show, contestants Fatman and Ranjith were yet again getting into a scuffle with several comments being made while playing a challenge called “Real or Fake.”

For those who are waiting to watch the results of Day 6 inside the BB house, tune into Vijay TV at 9:30 pm or log on to Disney+ Hotstar to stream it.

