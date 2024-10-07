Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Netizens REACT as Vijay Sethupathi takes over as new host after replacing Kamal Haasan

After much await, the controversial yet popular reality show Bigg Boss Tamil is back with its eighth season. Bringing along all the drama, the show has raised major excitement among the fans. One of the major changes the fans will witness this season is Vijay Sethupathi taking over as the new host. While superstar Kamal Haasan hosted all the last seven seasons, Vijay Sethupathi stepping in his shoes has left fans excited.

Expressing his excitement, one user on X wrote, “#BiggBossTamilSeason8 - Gonna be Super fun it seems .. Entertainment awaits for the next 100 Days.. #VijaySethupathi looks apt and Natural as a Host.."

Another user on X penned, "Would be interesting to watch him conduct the show with an authority and swag I think I will like him better as a Big Boss host though I ain't gonna watch it. Maybe only the episodes that he appears in."

Check out Twitter reactions on Vijay Sethupathi as a host below!

With the premier episode aired on October 6, this new season of Bigg Boss Tamil welcomed 18 contestants. From October 8 onwards, we’ll see actors, social media influencers, and more gracing our screen as they fight to survive in the BB house.

Speaking of the contestants, Anshitha Akbarsha, Deepak, Ravindar Chandrasekaran, Arnav, Gaana Jeffry, Ranjith, Arun Prasath, VJ Vishal, Jacqueline, Muthukamaran, Soundariya Nanjundan, Pavitra Janani, Sachana Namidass, Tharshika, Dharsha Guptha, Sunita Gogoi, RJ Ananthi, and Sathya are the final 18 players of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 18.

We are definitely looking forward to watching how these contestants will perform to sustain in the show. Bigg Boss Tamil 8 will premiere on Disney Hotstar+ and Vijay TV with daily episodes starting today (October 7) at 9:30 pm.

How excited are you about this season and especially to see Vijay Sethupathi as the new host? Let us know in the comment sections.

