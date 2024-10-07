Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Meet 18 confirmed contestants of Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show

Bigg Boss Tamil is back with its eighth season. Bringing along all the drama, and surprises, the show has raised major excitement among the fans. But this year the show has come with a major twist. Kamal Hasan who had hosted all seven seasons has taken a break, and this year we’ll see popular actor Vijay Sethupathi as the new host of the show. This season we’ll see actors, social media influencers, and more gracing our screen with their performances, and fighting to survive till last.

The show kickstarted today, October 6, and, the daily episodes will go live at 9:30 pm from Monday onwards. The viewers can also catch the reality show on Disney+ Hotstar Tamil.

Confirmed list of contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil 8

In this article, we’ve got you a list of confirmed constants of Bigg Boss Tamil 8. Keep reading.

1. Anshitha Akbarsha

The actress who left us mesmerized with her acting in TV serials, and comic timing, is now back to grace our screen with her next onscreen performance.

2. Deepak

The famous video jockey- Deepak has showcased his talent in movies, and TV serials, but was not able to make his name among fans. However, he is now entering the show, making it a perfect opportunity to showcase his performance and talent.

3. Ravindar Chandrasekaran

Producer Ranvindra Chandrasekaran known for her many controversial headlines is all set to enter Bigg Boss Tamil 8 and leave us spellbound with his fearless attitude, and high-voltage drama.

4. Arnav

The television actor Arnav is entering the Bigg Boss 8 house, hoping to make his name and place in the industry.

5. Gaana Jeffry

The latest music sensation, Gaana Jeffry is again entering the Bigg Boss house, with a fresh mindset, and aims to make a remarkable impact on the audience.

6. Ranjith

The actor-director, Ranjith created controversy with his statements during promotional activities and is now geared up to shock us with his thoughts, and performance in Bigg Boss house.

7. Arun Prasath

The actor best known for his role in Bharathi Kannamma, is now entering the famous house to keep the audience engaged with his performances, and we all are looking forward to it.

8. VJ Vishal

With various serials like Kalyanamam Kalyanam, VJ Vishal is now a household name known for his impeccable acting and performances. The actor is now again back to charm us with his personality, and actions in Bigg Boss.

9. Jacqueline

The anchor-actor, Jacqueline has a huge social media fan following, and her fans are now excited about her other side in the Bigg Boss house.

10. Muthukamaran

The YouTuber famous for his celebrity interviews, Muthukamaran is now on a new journey to make a mark with his communication skills in Bigg Boss.

11. Soundariya Nanjundan

To showcase her personality, and make her name in the industry, the Darbar actress–Soundariya Nanjundan is now participating in the reality show.

12. Pavitra Janani

Pavitra Janani is now expected to enter the famous Bigg Boss house, as a next step to explore opportunities and showcase her skills.

13. Sachana Namidass

The actress who made us emotional with her acting in Maharaja is now once again back to work with Vjiaya Sethupathi in his hosted show.

14. Tharshika

The famous YouTuber, and actor- Tharshika has a huge fan base. With her vlogs, Tharshika has been a fan favorite, and it would be interesting to see how she will manage to keep her performance on point, and as expected by the audience.

15. Dharsha Guptha

Entering the Bigg Boss house is one of the biggest points in Dharsha’s career, leaving us all excited, and looking forward to her appearance.

16. Sunita Gogoi

With her appearances in five seasons of Cooku with Comali, Sunite is now a household name, and all set to build a new image in front of the audiences.

17. RJ Ananthi

The multi-talented Ananthi has worked as a radio jockey, aspiring actor, book reviewer, and YouTuber and has now found a new platform to talk about sensitive topics and make a strong statement.

18. Sathya

Actor Sathya, who is also a fitness freak, is the husband of former Bigg Boss contestant and singer Ramya NSK. He seems to share some history with producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran.

These contestants are now all set to entertain us with their live performances on Vijay TV and Disney Hotstar+.

