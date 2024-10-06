Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Is Vijay Sethupathi being paid more than Kamal Haasan as a host for the reality show?

Vijay Sethupathi has stepped into Kamal Haasan's shoes to host the new season of Bigg Boss Tamil. This is not the first time the Maharaja actor will be seen hosting a show. He has earlier been a part of MasterChef Tamil. While viewers are excited to tune in to their television to watch Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8, reports about Vijay Sethupathi's remuneration have surfaced on the internet.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the actor of Merry Christmas is receiving a significantly lower amount compared to the previous host Kamal Haasan. The report suggests that Vijay Sethupathi's fee as the host of Bigg Boss Tamil 8 is Rs 60 crore, while Kamal Haasan's remuneration was around Rs 130 crore.

Therefore, it can be said that Vijay Sethupathi is earning almost half of Kamal Haasan's fee for the reality TV show.

Meanwhile, the grand launch of the latest season of Bigg Boss Tamil is just a few hours away. Adding to the excitement surrounding the show, makers released a new teaser ahead of the premiere.

In the clip, host Vijay Sethupathi can be seen looking dapper in a classic cream-colored suit. He makes a stylish entrance on the stage and his arrival is met with loud claps. "I understand your expectations. Now the stage is ready, the contestants are ready, and your new host is also ready. The grand launch is today at 6 PM," the actor says in the teaser.

Meanwhile, the makers wrote, "With a new angle.. with a new strategy.. #GrandLaunch of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8."

Some of the contestants who are expected to grace the Bigg Boss Tamil 8 house are Ravindar Chandrasekaran, Jeffrey, Muthu Kumaran, Sunitha Gogoi, Deepak Dinkar, Ananthi, Dharsha Gupta and Sachana Namidass, among others.

Bigg Boss Tamil 8 will premiere today, October 6, on Vijay TV and simultaneously on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from the English Dainik Jagran report. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers; however, unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

