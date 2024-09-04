Bigg Boss Tamil: Vijay Sethupathi officially joins as host for reality show’s season 8, replaces Kamal Haasan; WATCH

Vijay Sethupathi is all set to fill in the shoes of hosting Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 after Kamal Haasan decided to take a break from the show. In a new promo video unveiled by the showrunners, the actor dons a suit as he gets ready to host the show.

Taking to their official handle, the showrunners even penned the words, “Vandhaachu Pudhu Bigg Boss.” This translates to, “The new Bigg Boss is here.”

Check out the promo here: