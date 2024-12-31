Bigg Boss Tamil 8 nominations: 8 contestants in danger zone; who will leave Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show in Week 13?

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8, hosted by actor Vijay Sethupathi, is becoming more dramatic and intense as it approaches the finale week. Following a double eviction twist during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, a new round of nominations took place in the house. This revealed which contestants are now in the danger zone and highlighted the dynamics among the remaining housemates.

This week, contestants Raanav, Vishal, Pavithra, Arun, Deepak, Manjari, Rayan, and Jacquline have been nominated. Jacquline and Raanav received the highest number of votes, while the others received fewer votes.

Viewers have noticed throughout the season that Jacquline has been consistently targeted during nominations and is striving to survive each week. Meanwhile, Soundariya and Muthukumaran are safe this week.

Last week, Anshida and Jeffry were eliminated in a shocking double eviction. The surprise left the housemates stunned. As part of tradition, they shattered the BB trophy in the garden area before saying their farewells to their fellow players. They later joined the host on stage and shared their honest thoughts about the other contestants.

Anshida asked VJ Vishal to win the show and bring back the trophy for her. In return, Vishal gave her a chain and asked her to remember him. The emotional moment moved the audience.

On the other hand, Vijay Sethupathi praised Jeffry as one of his favorite contestants. He also appreciated his efforts and wished both evicted players well for the future.

Reacting to Anshida's elimination, a user wrote, "Very well played, ANSHI. I'm so proud of everything you've done for this show. You are just raw and real! You have earned RESPECT my girl. You still make my heart smile. Gonna miss you, your voice, your one-liners, your elegance."

Meanwhile, another user reacted to Jeffry's eviction and penned, "#VijaySethupathi clearly likes #Jeffry and has immense hopes for him. A true player leaves an impact, even in their absence,’ and Jeffry did just that!” Well played, #Jeff."

