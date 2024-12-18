Did Archana Ravichandran slam Vijay Sethupathi’s remarks about rumored boyfriend Arun on Bigg Boss Tamil 8?

Bigg Boss Tamil 7 winner Archana Ravichandran has been closely following the latest season of the reality show. She has often spoken up in support of her rumored boyfriend, Arun Prasath, who is currently part of the game. Recently, Archana shared a video message on her Instagram, where she appeared to take a subtle dig at host Vijay Sethupathi over his comments on the previous week’s task.

According to One India, Archana openly discussed the ongoing disputes in the Bigg Boss Tamil 8 house and expressed her disappointment with how Arun was shown in the weekend episode. She pointed out that the issue was unnecessarily exaggerated and stated that his intentions were not presented accurately.

The Demonte Colony 2 actress explained that fewer contestants were in the house last week due to fights and evictions. She shared that Arun's point was straightforward and logical. He believed that with fewer people, kitchen work would naturally decrease, but the house's size would remain the same.

Arun felt that more contestants should focus on other tasks instead of crowding the kitchen team. Archana expressed her sadness over how this was exaggerated during the weekend episode. She elaborated on the controversy and shared Arun's discomfort with the terms used in the task. According to her, he saw the house as a family where tasks should be shared responsibilities instead of being labeled as skilled or labor.

Archana believed responsibilities should be shared equally and felt his point was misunderstood and misrepresented during the weekend episode. Archana also pointed out an exchange between Arun and Deepak, which she felt escalated the situation. She stated that Deepak provoked him with certain terms and later attempted to manage the issue, fearing it would be discussed during the weekend.

She expressed frustration over how Arun’s intentions were overlooked in the discussion led by the host. According to her, Vijay Sethupathi focused heavily on dissecting the issue rather than understanding his perspective.

Sharing the video, she captioned the post, "Household responsibilities aren’t about ‘skilled’ or ‘labour’—it’s about teamwork and fairness. With all due respect to the host, let’s not twist a logical perspective into something it’s not. Arun stood by equality, and that’s a stance worth discussing."

For the uninformed, Archana and Arun have been rumored to be dating each other, but they never publicly confirmed the same.

