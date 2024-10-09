Bigg Boss Tamil 8 promo: Ranjith and Ravindar Chandrasekaran aka Fatman get into heated battle of words amidst latter's eviction rumors

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, is getting heated up, with every episode having drama being quite the center of attraction. In a new promo unveiled by Disney+ Hotstar, the contestants Ranjith and Ravindar Chandrasekaran battle out as they get involved in an argument.

The promo for the Day 3 episode shows Ranjith and Ravindar, aka Fatman, arguing over the allegations made by the former. In their commotion, both of them stare down at each other with angst, which is set to spark an even more heated scenario inside the Bigg Boss house.

The video also shows other housemates holding the duo from getting into a full-fledged brawl. To understand what might unfold in this situation, we’ll just have to wait and check it out for ourselves in the new episode!

Interestingly, the brawl and heated argument between Ranjith and Fatman gets sparked at a moment when rumors are running wild that the latter may walk out of the show. As per speculations, Ravindar is suffering from health conditions for which he might take adieu from the game show, which is likely also why he hasn’t been able to abide with completing tasks at the BB home as well.

However, the eviction reports are just rumors right now. On the other hand, Ravindra is also one of the contestants who is nominated for this week’s elimination. Other than him, other Bigg Boss Tamil 8 contestants like Jacquline Lydia, Arun Prasad, Muthukumaran Jegatheesan, Soundariya Nanjundan, and Ranjith are also facing the chance of eviction this week.

Check out the Bigg Boss Tamil 8 promo:

This 8th season of the Bigg Boss Tamil show has been making quite the tea ever since it premiered earlier on October 6, 2024. For the first time in its history, the show had introduced 24-hour elimination, with the show’s youngest contestant, Sachana Namidass of Maharaja fame, being eliminated.

The show presented by Vijay Sethupathi is broadcast on Vijay TV and can be viewed at 9:30 PM. Furthermore, the show is also available for streaming 24*7 on Disney+ Hotstar too.

