Bigg Boss Tamil 8 promo: Contestants gear up for first challenge as they are pitted against each other as Men vs Women

The reality show Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 starts off with a fiery and dramatic landscape as the players are set to witness their first challenge inside the house. In a new promo unveiled by Disney+ Hotstar Tamil, the contestants are pitted against each other in a Men vs Women contest.

As Deepak announces the task, it is revealed that one of the men from their side must venture into the women’s house to complete a task while vice-versa would also happen. However, it is not clear from the promo what exactly the task at hand would be witnessed on October 8, 2024

The men are seen discussing their strategy and what they might have to do, speculating that Jacquline might be engaging in the task at hand. However, on the other side, the women are not ready to let the former enter the challenge with Jacquline and Sunita Gogoi having a word debacle, increasing the drama tenfold.

Check out the promo for Bigg Boss Tamil 8 here:

The drama at the Tamil Bigg Boss house did not start just now as on October 7, 2024, everyone was shocked to witness a 24-hour eviction for the first time in the game. The reality show had eliminated Maharaja fame Sachana Namidass from the game in the process which was quite a teary-eyed event for viewers and the players.

For those unaware, Sachana was the actress who played Vijay Sethupathi’s daughter in the recent blockbuster film Maharaja, directed by Nithilan Swaminathan.

The Tamil version of the popular reality show is getting heated up by the second ever since the premiere episode on October 6, 2024. The show which is now hosted by Vijay Sethupathi after Kamal Haasan took a break has really got some good response from the netizens as well. This marks the first time the actor had to step away from the show after hosting it for 7 years.

The show which is broadcast on Vijay TV can be viewed at 9:30 PM. Furthermore, the show is also available for streaming 24*7 on Disney+ Hotstar too.

