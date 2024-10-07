Bigg Boss Tamil 8 first eviction: Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show eliminates Maharaja fame Sachana Namidass within 24-hour

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 which started its broadcast on October 6, 2024, had announced a 24-hour eviction which shocked everyone. Now, Maharaja fame actress Sachana Namidass has been asked to leave the house, just a day after the game has started.

The official promo of the same was shared by Vijay TV through their X (formerly Twitter) handle where the actress has been seen bidding adieu to the house. The actress was last seen playing a key role in Vijay Sethupathi starrer film Maharaja, directed by Nithilan Swaminathan.

Check out the promo from Bigg Boss here:

The film Maharaja was an action-thriller flick which had released in theaters back on June 14, 2024. The plot featured VJS as a barber who lives with his daughter and reveres a metal dustbin as an idol due to it saving his child’s life back in the day.

As the movie progresses, the dustbin gets stolen in a house robbery when his daughter is away on a trip. Now, the man must retrieve the same before she returns, setting up the rest of the story along with what mysteries he has been hiding all this time.

The movie features Sachana as Vijay’s daughter with an additional ensemble cast of actors like Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Natarajan Subramaniam, Singampuli, and many more in key roles. The film has been highly lauded by many, especially for its screenplay and narration.

Coming to Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8, the show hosted by Vijay Sethupathi has been the talk of the town since its premiere. With the actor stepping into host the show after Kamal Haasan took a break, the show embarked on a new journey for its 8th iteration.

Aside from Sachana, the show has 17 contestants in the house now which includes Anshitha Akbarsha, Deepak, Ravindar Chandrasekaran, Arnav, Gaana Jeffry, Ranjith, Arun Prasath, VJ Vishal, Jacqueline, Muthukamaran, Soundariya Nanjundan, Pavitra Janani, Tharshika, Dharsha Guptha, Sunita Gogoi, RJ Ananthi, and Sathya.

The Tamil-language reality show will be available for viewing from October 7, 2024, at 9:30 PM on Vijay TV and will also be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

