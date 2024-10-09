Bigg Boss Tamil 8 first nominations: 6 contestants in danger; who do you think will survive this week’s eviction?

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 started on an exciting tone with Vijay Sethupathi as the host. The actor welcomed 18 participants to the reality TV show on October 6. In an unexpected twist, Sachana Namidass, who played Vijay Sethupathi's daughter in Maharaja, became the first contender to be eliminated in less than 24 hours. However, the show is progressing rapidly with first nominations taking place amongst the housemates.

During the nomination round, contestants named two housemates they wanted to eliminate. They further cited personal reasons that created tensions amongst the alliances.

In the first week of Bigg Boss Tamil 8, six people were nominated for elimination including Ravindar Chandrasekaran, Ranjith, Jacqueline, Muthukamaran, Soundariya Nanjundan and Arun.

Bigg Boss 8 Tamil included an unusual nomination task this time wherein the housemates were called to the confession room and asked to suggest two names who should be voted out.

Tharshika voted against Jacqueline Lydia and Ranjith, whereas Deepika Dinkar selected Jacqueline and Anshitha. Soundariya Nanjudan chose Arun Prasad and Arnav's name, while Muthukumaran nominated Arun and Ranjith. RJ Ananthi selected Deepika and Arun, while Sathya voted for Ravindar Chandrasekaran and Muthukumaran to be ousted from the house.

On the other hand, Jacqueline nominated VJ Vishal and Sunita Gogoi, whereas Jeffry went with Soundariya and Ravindar's names. Dharsha Guptha also took Soundariya and Arnav's names, whereas Arun nominated Ravindar and Soundariya.

Anshitha chose Soundariya and Ravindar, whereas Ravindar chose Anshitha and Jeffry. Vishal voted against Jacqueline and Muthukumaran, Sunita suggested Jacqueline and Ranjith’s names, Arnav also voted against Ravindar and Deepika, and Ranjith nominated Ravindar and Muthukumaran.

Anticipation mounts as fans eagerly vote to save their favorite contestants from eviction on Bigg Boss Tamil 8. According to a report by Filmibeat, initial voting patterns suggest that Soundariya has emerged as the clear frontrunner, receiving the most votes.

Some reports also suggest that Ravindar aka Fatman might get eliminated this week due to health concerns.

However, the dynamics between the housemates are changing rapidly as the game is getting fierce. However, it is yet to be known who will get eliminated during the weekend episode.

So, who according to you should get evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 this week? Let us know in the comments.

