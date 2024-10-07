Bigg Boss Tamil 8 promo: Vijay Sethupathi-hosted reality show gets spicier as Jacquline plots her strategy to Deepak, Muthukumaran, and more

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 has flagged off from the premiere episode on October 6, 2024. The show hosted by Vijay Sethupathi has been garnering praise with its flair and twists with the new promo promising more and more spicy drama!

In a promo unveiled by Disney+ Hotstar Tamil, we could see contestants panicking as for the very first time the show is having a 24-hour eviction with one of the new players set to walk out of the house soon. As part of staying in the BB house, contestant Jacquline has started employing interesting tactics and team-building strategy.

In the promo, we could see her pleading with co-players Deepak and Gaana Jeffry offering up her bed in exchange for not eliminating her from the house for 4 weeks. However, things get more dramatic when Ravindar Chandrasekaran aka Fatman and Muthukumaran comes into the scene, with conversations getting heated up.

With doom looming on every contestant's head on who would walk out of the BB house soon, it seems like everyone is likely to be at each other’s neck till the results come in.

Check out the promo from Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8:

For those unaware, Jacquline is an anchor-actor who is known for her high volume of social media following and her personality online. While contestant Deepak is a popular VJ also known for being in films and daily soaps, Muthukumaran is a YouTuber who is recognized for his celebrity interviews.

As the Tamil iteration of the reality show Bigg Boss’ 8th season has started, many people have been excited to witness Vijay Sethupathi stepping in for Kamal Haasan. The latter who had hosted the show for 7 years took a break due to his film commitments which is when Vijay took up the helm.

The show can be viewed by the audience on the television channel Vijay TV from 9:30 PM starting October 7 with one of the new 18 contestants set to walk away in the 24-hour eviction soon.

