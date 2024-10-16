Bigg Boss Tamil 8 PROMO: New task ignites fierce rivalry as Muthukumaran, Ananthi and Vishal compete for top rank

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 is getting intense with new drama unfolding every day. As the show entered its second week, housemates were seen engaging in fierce verbal spat with each other. Recently, the channel dropped a promo where Muthukumaran, Ananthi and Vishal were seen locking horns.

Going by the clip, it can be understood that three contestants take their stand in front of their fellow housemates to choose them for the top rank in a new challenge. While Muthukumaran argues that he is better than Ananthi and Vishal, others say the same to grab the first position.

However, Muthukumaran loses his cool as the others counter-attack him without any valid reason.

Watch the promo below:

Meanwhile, the latest episode of Vijay Sethupathi-hosted Bigg Boss Tamil 8 showed a heated argument taking place between Jacqueline, Muthukumaran and Sachana. This new fight caused a major conflict among the contestants in the house.

The argument began when the boys’ team assigned a challenging task to Jacqueline and Sachana. They asked the two girls to cook and wash the dishes for almost a week.

While the assignment was given to test their teamwork, it created a ruckus. Sachana was the first one to comment that the boys lack basic humanity. Listening to this comment, Muthukumaran jumped in and lashed at her.

The fight grew intense when both Jacqueline and Sachana refused to back down from their stand. The former even got emotional listening to Muthukumaran's harsh words.

In response, he asked Jacqueline not to cry or else they won't be able to play any game. The two got angry after listening to Muthukumaran and said that getting emotional is their right. They further asked him not to interfere in the matter and "show some humility."

As tensions are growing, let's not forget that 10 contestants are nominated for elimination this week. They include Vishal, Muthukumaran, Jeffrey, Soundariya, Ranjith, Arnav, Dharsha, Sachana, Jacqueline and Deepak.

Who do you think will get evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil 8 in the second week? Let us know in the comments.

