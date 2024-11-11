Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Sunita Gogoi gets eliminated from Vijay Sethupathi-hosted reality TV show; netizens react

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8, hosted by actor Vijay Sethupathi, is progressing on an interesting note after a dramatic weekend. Surprisingly, Sunita Gogoi was eliminated from the reality TV show in the fifth week. The contestants were quite emotional after the actress left the BB house.

After her eviction, Sunita went into the garden area and smashed the Bigg Boss Tamil trophy. She further joined host Vijay Sethupathi on the stage and shared her thoughts about the fellow contestants. Meanwhile, the Maharaja actor wished Sunita well and asked her to start a fresh life after reflecting on her journey in the BB house.

Soon after Sunita got eliminated from the show, netizens took to their social media handles to post their reactions. A user wrote, "Sunitha exits bb house. She was definitely a strong player who was straightforward in many places. A big loss to the women’s team for sure. Great game Suno!"

Another social media user praised Sunita and posted, "Accept or not #Sunitha eviction is a loss to girls team. She upgraded her play this week. She is the one who knew how to put ppl in place. Unfair eviction."

"One thing that makes me feel good about today is #Sunitha ku konjam supportive aaana tweets in #biggbosstamil8... I like her from before & she stayed the same inside also.. She played well like some people think she never wavered in her support or goal," read another comment.

Check out more reactions below:

Bigg Boss Tamil 8 started with 18 contestants initially. However, with the introduction of wild card entries in the fourth week, the total number of housemates rose to 21. Till now, players including Ravindar, Arnav, Dharsha Gupta and Sunita have been evicted from the reality TV show.

Now, the remaining contestants include Sathya, Soundariya, Ranjith, Sachana, Jacquline, Raayan, Varshini, Shiva Kumarr, Jeffrey, Vishal, Deepak, Muthukumaran, Anshitha, Arun, Pavitra, Tharshika, Riya, Ranav, Ananthi and Manjari.

As contestants enter the sixth week, a new round of nominations will take place. Who do you think will survive in the game? Let us know.

