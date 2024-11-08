Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Sathya opens up about losing ex-girlfriend in a tragic accident and his struggle with addiction

Trigger Warning: This article contains information about sexual assault and drugs that might be triggering for some readers.

Bigg Boss Tamil 8, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, recently saw contestants sharing some of their deepest and darkest secrets during a storytelling task. Amongst all, Sathya's story moved the housemates as he opened up about his bitter past. The actor revealed that he struggled with addiction after losing his ex-girlfriend in a devastating accident years ago.

Talking about his traumatic past, Sathya shared with other contestants that once his ex-girlfriend went on a trip. However, she was assaulted and left in a terrible condition on the railway tracks. The actor went on to narrate his ordeal and admitted that he was in depression for a really long time as the incident shattered him. As he struggled to cope with the situation, he began taking drugs.

After battling with addiction, Sathya decided that the only way to change his life would be to focus on his health. That's when he began going to the gym to regain control over his life. The actor explained to the other contestants that going to the gym helped him a lot with his addiction problems and soon he became a fitness freak.

Sathya continued by thanking his wife Ramya for supporting him and staying by his side at all times. He shared that meeting Ramya and welcoming his first child with her changed his life forever.

Sathya is one of the strongest contestants in Bigg Boss Tamil 8. The actor rose to fame for his shows including Neelakuyil and Kana Kaanum Kaalangal. He tied the knot with former Bigg Boss contestant Ramya NSK (an Indian playback singer) in 2019. Soon after, they welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in 2020.

Disclaimer: Do not hesitate to seek help if you or anyone you know has been abused emotionally, physically, or verbally. If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

