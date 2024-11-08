‘I’m scared to…’: Bigg Boss Tamil 8’s Dharsha Gupta makes shocking claims against host Vijay Sethupathi after eviction

Vijay Sethupathi stepped into Kamal Haasan's shoes this year to host the Bigg Boss Tamil 8. While viewers are loving his raw screen presence on the reality TV show, a former contestant recently made some startling revelations about him which have stirred up controversy. According to News18, Dharsha Gupta made serious allegations against the Maharaja actor during a recent interview.

Dharsha Gupta said, as quoted by the publication, "Vijay Sethupathi often does not let anyone speak and constantly insults them. I am scared to talk to him." Reports suggest that the actress made bold remarks about the female contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8. Her words were not well received by the host and he condemned her for speaking in such poor manner. Dharsha's statements about the host are now being seen as a response to his previous criticism.

For the unversed, Dharsha Gupta was eliminated during the third week of Bigg Boss Tamil 8. Her eviction from the reality show was met with mixed responses from the viewers.

After her elimination, Vijay Sethupathi introduced six new contestants to the house. The wildcard contestants who joined the show last week were Nagapriya, Raanav, Varshini Venkat, Manjari, Shiva Kumarr, and Rayan.

Nagapriya, also known as Riya, is an aspiring actress and professional supermodel, while Raanav is a junior actor who has previously worked with Vijay Sethupathi in Iraivi. Varshini Venkat is an actress and fitness enthusiast, Manjari is known as a debate speaker and newsreader, Shiva Kumarr is the husband of former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Sujatha, and Rayan is a well-known actor and model.

After Dharsha's elimination, 15 contestants were left in Bigg Boss Tamil 8. However, with the introduction of new housemates, the total has increased to 21.

While no elimination took place in the BB house last weekend, this time tension looms over the contestants who are in the danger zone. This year, the theme of Bigg Boss Tamil 8 is Men vs Women. The survival game in the show gets more intense with each passing day as contestants eye the cash prize along with the trophy.

