Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Six wildcard contestants join Vijay Sethupathi-hosted reality TV show; check out full list

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, has become even more interesting with the introduction of new wildcard contestants. If you haven't watched the weekend episode, let us tell you that not five but six new people have entered the house. Now, viewers are excited to see the shift in dynamics amongst the existing players in the game.

The wildcard contestants who have joined the Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show are Nagapriya, Raanav, Varshini Venkat, Manjari, Shiva Kumarr and Rayan.

While Nagapriya, aka Riya, is an aspiring actress and a supermodel by profession, Raanav is a junior actor who worked with the Bigg Boss Tamil 8 host in Iraivi.

On the other hand, Varshini Venkat is an actress and fitness, Manjari is a debate speaker and a newsreader, Shiva Kumarr is the husband of a former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant named Sujatha and Rayan is a popular actor and model.

With the entry of new wildcard contestants, viewers will get to witness new alliances and targets in the house. Meanwhile, no elimination reportedly took place in the Bigg Boss Tamil 8 house in the fourth week with the introduction of new housemates.

However, with the new players joining the house, the total number of contestants has increased to 21. Earlier, there were 15 housemates left in the reality TV show after Dharsha's elimination.

However, as the contestants enter the fifth week, a new round of nominations will take place. Who do you think has the higher chance of getting voted out in this phase of the game?

Meanwhile, the current season of Bigg Boss Tamil 8 is based on the theme of Men vs. Women. With each passing day, the game of survival is getting tough as everyone is eyeing the BB trophy and the cash prize.

If you are interested in seeing what happens next in the show, then watch it on Disney+ Hotstar or Vijay Television.

