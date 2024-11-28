Blast from the past: Nayanthara, Dhanush, Anirudh, Simbu hold each other close in an unseen photo that screams friendship

The controversial spat between Dhanush and Nayanthara scaled up a notch higher as the former filed a lawsuit against the Lady Superstar for using a clip from the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her Netflix documentary. Amidst this, here’s looking back at an unseen frame that captured beautiful moments from their lost friendship.

The viral picture, doing the rounds on social media for the past few days, features Dhanush giving a cheery back hug to Nayanthara as they flashed their brightest smiles to the camera. Moreover, actor Silambarasan TR and music composer Anirudh Ravichander also joined them in the frame, completing a moment representing nothing but a great bond of friendship.

Well, the recent report by The Hindu claimed that Dhanush, on behalf of his production house Wunderbar Films, has filed a case against Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan for using footage without permission from his film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale.

Dhanush had apparently sought an application from the Madras High Court to sue an entity who is associated with Netflix India, the platform that aired Lady Superstar’s docu-film.

Before taking this major legal step, Dhanush had issued a legal notice to the lady superstar and the streaming platform as he slammed a copyright case against them worth Rs. 10 crores.

However, Nayanthara is yet to respond to the legal proceedings and will do it before the next hearing of the case.

For the unversed, shortly after Dhanush’s legal notice to Nayanthara, the latter had issued an open letter on her social media account, calling out the Idly Kadai actor for such a low blow.

Her statement was well-supported by many other colleagues and actresses from the film industry, while the fans remained divided to pick different sides in the case of the two actors.

