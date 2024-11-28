Pushpa 2 producer Ravi Shankar REACTS to Devi Sri Prasad’s ‘more complaints than love’ comment

Devi Sri Prasad grabbed a lot of spotlight after rumors surfaced online of him getting replaced from composing the background score of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Recently, at a song launch of the film, DSP openly stated that the producers had more complaints about him than love. And now, Pushpa 2’s producer Ravi Shankar has finally responded to the remarks.



Recently, during a media interaction, Ravi Shankar was asked to respond to the statement about complaints that Devi Sri Prasad made in Chennai.

He said, “I couldn’t find anything wrong with Devi Sri Prasad’s comments. What he (DSP) said is that I have so much love for him and also have complaints, and I don’t see anything wrong in that. We are all one as a family; we continue to work with DSP, and he too collaborates with us for work. It’s just the media has blown up the issue out of all proportions.”

Well, Devi Sri Prasad taking center stage at the launch event of the song, Kissik addressed the controversy caused by rumors that he had delayed delivering the background score for Pushpa 2.

Well, while DSP is not composing the background score for Pushpa 2, he is still a part of the film and has written certain songs from the movie. On the other hand, composers S Thaman and Sam CS have been roped in to provide the background score of the movie, along with some other musicians.

Devi Sri Prasad’s latest track, Kissik in Pushpa 2, presents an electrifying dance number featuring Allu Arjun and Sreeleela shaking their legs together.

Within a very short span, the song has become a great hit and has grooved up to hit the top spots in the playlists of the fans.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil among others, marks the sequel of the 2021 release of the same name. The film is gearing up for a theatrical release on December 5, 2024.

