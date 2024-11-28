Dhanush vs Nayanthara: Legal battle intensifies as Madras HC demands Lady Superstar's response in case

Dhanush has filed a civil suit against Nayanthara in the Madras High Court. He alleged that the Jawan actress used visuals from his production Naanum Rowdy Dhaan without permission in her Netflix documentary. The suit also named her husband and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. Now, according to Bollywood Hungama, the court has directed Lady Superstar to respond to the suit in the next hearing.

According to The Hindu, Dhanush's Wunderbar Films Private Limited filed the suit against Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, and their company, Rowdy Pictures Private Limited. The suit claims they used visuals from NRD in Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale.

The Raayan actor's company has also requested the High Court’s permission to sue Los Gatos Production Services India LLP. This entity handles Netflix's content investments in India. Since Los Gatos is a Mumbai-based firm, Dhanush requested the court to consider 12 of the Letters Patent.

The court heard both sides and granted permission. The court noted a significant part of the issue arose within its jurisdiction. Now, Nayanthara will need to respond at the next hearing.

This public feud between the two renowned actors over footage from the movie NRD has become the talk of the town. The footage from the film directed by Vignesh Shivan was allegedly used in Nayanthara's documentary without securing the necessary rights from Dhanush or his production company.

Advertisement

As a result, Dhanush filed a legal notice against the couple. He also demanded compensation of Rs 10 crore and requested that the footage be removed. After receiving the legal notice, Nayanthara wrote a three-page open letter to the actor and criticized him for holding a grudge against her for some personal reasons.

Nayanthara also claimed the footage was taken from private devices. Nonetheless, their relationship has turned sour. Meanwhile, a few days ago, the two grabbed attention when they were spotted at a wedding. Despite sitting close, they were seen ignoring and avoiding each other.

ALSO READ: Inside PHOTOS: Dhanush, Nayanthara, Sivakarthikeyan, and others at producer Akash Baskaran's wedding