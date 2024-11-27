Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth are officially divorced after final verdict from family welfare court; REPORT

Dhanush and director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth have finally been granted divorce by the Chennai family welfare court, officially marking an end to their relationship. According to a report by NDTV, the court reached the verdict that both parties have expressed their inability to continue their relationship.

Earlier, both Dhanush and Aishwaryaa appeared before the court, where they expressed their decision to part ways, which was finalized on November 27, 2024. The actor and his wife had previously announced their separation through an official statement at the start of 2022.

The statement which was unveiled by both of them read, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate.”

“Aishwaryaa (Dhanush) and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this,” they said in separate copies.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa had been married since November 18, 2004. The couple also share two children, Yatra and Linga, born in 2006 and 2010, respectively.

Dhanush has also been making quite a stir after his recent controversy with actress Nayanthara. In a recent turn of events, Dhanush filed a civil lawsuit against the actress and her husband, Vignesh Shivan, for using footage from the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in the docu-drama Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale.

The Vijay Sethupathi starrer movie’s BTS footage was used without gaining proper rights from Dhanush, who bankrolled the film under his production house. This led to the actor initially sending a legal notice in the course of removing the content and remitting a compensation of Rs 10 crores. This later turned into a feud after Nayanthara penned an open letter against the actor, calling him out.

After the documentary’s release, the actor sued the actress and her husband for the footage being allegedly used with the Madras High Court awaiting a response from the latter before the next hearing.

