Bloody Beggar OTT Release: Here’s when and where you can watch Kavin starrer comedy drama online

Kavin’s Diwali release this year, Bloody Beggar, saw an amazing footfall from the audiences, who have left rave reviews and critically appreciated the film. The dark comedy is now set to be available digitally, as the makers have decided to release it on the OTT platform.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Amazon Prime Video announced that Bloody Beggar would release on its platform. It is available for viewing from November 29.

The movie received love and appreciation for its unique screenplay and plot. Moreover, people have highlighted that the second half of the film and its climax have impressed everyone.

Despite not having a typical female lead, it was Kavin’s spectacular performance that single-handedly did justice to the entirety of the film.

However, Bloody Beggar also got some negative reviews, since many viewers claimed that the movie was a meager attempt to remake a Hollywood film, Ready Or Not, released back in 2019.

In fact, the songs of the film also failed to impress the audiences.

The box office collections of the Kavin starrer had opened at Rs. 2.25 crore initially. Clashing with other ambitious releases like Jayam Ravi’s Brother, Kiran Abbavaram’s KA, and Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran, the film succumbed to getting more collections.

Its final gross collection was of Rs. 6.5 crore at the box office.

Talking about the actor Kavin, he rose to fame with his stint in television, specifically with his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss Tamil. He has been a part of several films previously, including Pizza, Sathriyan and Indru Netru Naalai.

Moving on, he has an untitled film with Nayanthara on the cards, as well as the movie Mask.

